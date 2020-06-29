NYC shootings more than doubled last week compared to same period last year

Shootings across the city more than doubled last week compared to the same period last year, according to police sources.

From last Monday to midnight Sunday, there were 63 shootings, with a total of 85 victims shot, sources said.

During the same time frame last year, there were 26 shootings, sources said.

An NYPD officer guarding grounds around City Hall, observe a rally and march Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New York, calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to defund the NYPD. As the City Council and Mayor's Office put the finishing touches on New York City's 2021 budget, city workers, including Council staff, demand that the fiscal year 2021 budget reduce and reallocate the NYPD operating budget by at least $1 billion. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Murders, though, were down last week compared to the same time last year. Six people were fatally shot last week, compared to nine shooting deaths last year, sources said.

Last week’s rash of shootings included a bloody 12-hour spree from Saturday into Sunday where 11 people were shot in Brooklyn, The Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan.

