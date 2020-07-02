NYC police union warns about graffiti calling for 'more dead cops'

A New York City police union is sharing images purportedly showing disturbing anti-cop graffiti scrawled on a barrier and electrical box near the Brooklyn Bridge.

The photos shared by Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York – which represents 50,000 active and retired officers – contain the messages “more dead cops” and “the only good cops are dead cops”

“They have made themselves clear: when they say ‘Defund the Police,’ they *really* mean ‘Defund the Police’,” the union tweeted. “So when they say ‘More Dead Cops,’ what do you think they *really* mean?”

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN TWEET

The tweet comes as New York City lawmakers voted this week to strip $1 billion in funding from its police department.

That move was slammed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I don’t know what it means,” Cuomo said during a press briefing Wednesday. “What does that mean? Does this mean I am less safe? Where did you take the billion dollars from? Does it mean I am more safe? Does it have any effect on police abuse? I don’t know what it means.”

