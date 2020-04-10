NYC inmate released over coronavirus fears arrested in connection with bank robbery

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A man with a violent criminal history was released from a New York City jail last month amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic and reportedly re-arrested for an alleged bank robbery.

James Little, 41, was in Rikers Island for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend when he was released on March 28 over concerns he could contract the virus, the New York Post reported.

CLICK FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

On Tuesday, he walked into an Apple Bank in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park wearing a mask and gloves and handed the teller a note demanding cash, police told the newspaper.

“Give me money,” the alleged note read.

Little was arrested the next day and linked him to two other bank heists — one on Jan. 23 and the other on Dec. 26 of last year. He left with $1,000 in each robbery, police said.

The New York City Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Little served 20 years in prison for a murder in Coney Island when he was 15 years old, police told the Post. He was released on parole in 2016, they said.

Last month, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at least 300 nonviolent inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes would be released from the jail complex. He said several inmates had shown symptoms of COVID-19 after coming into contact with one who contracted the virus.