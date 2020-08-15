NYC 9/11 light tribute to be reinstated with Bloomberg support

The ‘Tribute in Light’ 9/11 tribute will happen after all.

This week New York City said the memorial to the victims who died Sept. 11, 2001, would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But on Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will provide the support needed for the art installation.

“NYS will provide health personnel & supervision so that @Sept11Memorial can mount the Tribute in Light safely,” Cuomo announced on Twitter. “I am glad that we can continue this powerful tribute to those we lost on 9/11 and to the heroism of all New Yorkers.We will #NeverForget.”

He said that former Mayor Mike Bloomberg would provide support for the memorial.

NEW YORK CITY’S ANNUAL 9/11 LIGHT TRIBUTE CANCELED OVER CORONAVIRUS

“Throughout my tenure as Mayor the Tribute in Light was a powerful symbol of New York’s recovery after 9/11. I am pleased that once again it will shine this year as a beacon of our city’s resilience,” Bloomberg, who chairs the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, said in a statement.

GERALDO RIVERA SLAMS NYC CANCELING 9/11 LIGHT TRIBUTE

The two beams of vertical light, evoking the Twin Towers, have traditionally been set up in lower Manhattan in the days leading up to the anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center. But officials at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum said Thursday that they wouldn’t have the installation this year out of fear that the virus could spread among the workers needed to create the display.

The lights first appeared in March 2002, according to the Municipal Art Society, which originally presented the installation. They can be seen for miles.