NY Gov. Cuomo says Long Island cleared to enter Phase 2 reopening Wednesday

Health experts have cleared New York’s Long Island to enter Phase 2 of its coronavirus reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

“New York’s team of global public health experts advising the state’s reopening strategy has reviewed the numbers and data for Long Island and cleared this region to proceed with Phase 2 of reopening beginning tomorrow, June 10,” Cuomo said.

Suffolk and Nassau counties will join other regions of the state that have already entered the second step of eased restrictions on the economy.

CUOMO, UNDER FIRE FOR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE, DECLARES NEW YORK ‘CRUSHED’ THE CURVE

Phase 2 allows some nonessential businesses to reopen under new health guidelines designed to allow businesses to resume operations while taking precautions against the further spread of COVID-19.

Shopping malls can reopen in Phase 2. Bars and restaurants can serve customers in outdoor, on-premise areas. So can office spaces, barbershops and hair salons, along with several other types of businesses. Full details with industry-specific guidelines are available on the state’s website.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

New York, which has arguably been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., “crushed” the so-called curve on its way toward reopening, Cuomo tweeted over the weekend when he announced that New York City would enter Phase 1 on Monday, which it did.

“We did the impossible,” he wrote. “We didn’t just flatten the curve — we crushed it.”

Last week, New York City recorded its first day without a COVID-19 death since the coronavirus broke out in the Big Apple. Long Island is just east of the city, with Nassau County bordering the borough of Queens.