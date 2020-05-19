NY eases coronavirus restrictions to allow gatherings of 10 or fewer on Memorial Day weekend

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will allow gatherings of 10 or fewer to accommodate for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, citing the “important tradition” of honoring military heroes who have served in the armed forces.

NEW YORK DOCTOR DIES OF CORONAVIRUS AFTER PUTTING OFF RETIREMENT TO HELP

The exception was announced at Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, signaling a temporary ease on guidelines banning nonessential gatherings since the beginning of March when the coronavirus pandemic swept over the state.

The Democratic governor added that enforcing those rules will be at the discretion of local governments and encouraged vehicle parades to commemorate the event as well as broadcasting it for local residents.

“This is important to many, many families all across this state,” the governor said. “It’s important to the veterans that they be recognized, and I think we can do that, and I think we can do it safely.”

New York officials have started gradually relaxing lockdown rules as COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline. New hospitalizations dipped to 335 a day, and Cuomo announced 105 new deaths recorded on Monday.

Cuomo said that Albany and the surrounding Capital Region are on track to begin relaxing some business restrictions by Wednesday, which would make it the seventh region to start opening in upstate New York since last week.

Still, other harder hit areas, such as New York City, as well as Long Island and the mid-Hudson Valley, continue to see tight restrictions as the government says they do not meet the criteria for reopening.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.