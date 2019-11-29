Nutcracker balloon knocks over Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marcher

This marcher proved too tough to crack.

A balloon handler who tried to swoop in and get a handle on an out-of-control Nutcracker balloon during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade got knocked on her butt by the giant inflatable — but didn’t let it deflate her holiday spirit.

DESPITE COLD, BALLOONS FLY AT MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

The 45-foot tall float on Central Park West near 74th Street could be seen violently swaying in the wind around 10:38 a.m., and handlers struggled to keep a hold on the reigns on the classic Christmas character.

That’s when the brave parade worker rushed the supersized balloon to help.

But she got whacked by the side of the inflatable’s white hair, and fell flat on her back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman immediately got back up, and then raced to catch up to the Nutcracker as it continues along the route.

Officials worried earlier in the week that high winds could ground the parade’s famous flight of floats but ultimately decided to allow them to fly.

Click for more from the New York Post