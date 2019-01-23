Nurse arrested in rape of woman in vegetative state who gave birth at care facility

A licensed nurse who was supposed to care for a woman in a vegetative state at an Arizona nursing facility was arrested after she gave birth to a baby last month, officials announced Wednesday. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said at a news conference that 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland was arrested for sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse at the Hacienda Healthcare facility in Phoenix.

“We have worked virtually nonstop every day, every night to resolve this case,” Williams told reporters.

The chief said that officers used “good old-fashioned police work” in addition to DNA tests on the baby to find a match and made the arrest. Sutherland worked at the facility, officials added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.