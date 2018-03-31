Nudist campground in Rhode Island reportedly seeking new lifeguard

A nudist campground site in Rhode Island is reportedly seeking a new lifeguard for the upcoming summer and the dress code is pretty casual.

Applicants seeking the job at the Dyer Woods Nudist Campgrounds are not required to wear a swimsuit, The Providence Journal reported, but Jim Johnson, the campground’s president, said they “can wear their suit” if they want to.

They just might be the only ones.

“We’re a nudist campground. We’re not clothing-optional,” Johnson told the outlet. “We found over the years, with clothing-optional places, you get more gawkers, people who just want to show up and look.”

The business, located in Foster, shared the job listing on its Facebook page, which says it’s aiming to fill a part-time slot for the summer with someone who has qualifications — lifeguarding and first aid training, amongst other things.

Applicants need to be 18 or older by May 26, the day the job starts, and should be “good with children and families,” the listing said. They should also have “excellent communication skills, and the ability to work as part of a team.” Some maintenance to the campground’s pond is also reportedly required.

As per the main duty of the job and the lack of attire for campground visitors, Johnson told The Journal that he doesn’t think it will be a big factor in deterring or bringing in applicants.

He said there’s “really no difference” between Dyer Woods and a regular campground. “It’s a family campground and people just show up to relax,” he said.

Johnson added that he thinks people who want to test out being naked in nature will “fall in love with it.”

Campground features reportedly include swimming, hiking, volleyball and a sauna for people who aren’t afraid to bare it all.

The job runs through Sept. 3 and pays between $12 and $14 per hour, the job listing said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.