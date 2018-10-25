Northern Marianas brace for slow recovery after typhoon

It could be months before electricity is restored in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yutu, which crossed the Northern Mariana Islands as the strongest storm to hit any part of the U.S.

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is a U.S. territory that’s accustomed to strong storms. The National Weather Service says the Category 5 storm is among the strongest to hit one of the Mariana Islands in decades.

The island of Tinian took a direct hit, and catastrophic winds ravaged much of Saipan.

Saipan resident Glen Hunter says electricity went out hours before the storm crossed over early Thursday. He expects it will take months for power to be restored because it took four months after Typhoon Soudelor in 2015.