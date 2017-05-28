Northern Lights provide incredible sight over Eastern Idaho

People throughout the Teton Valley got a surprise viewing of the Northern Lights Saturday night.

Josh Myers from Trekking Photography captured the incredible sight outside Driggs.

“I am still in awe from last night,” Myers wrote on Facebook. “Words can’t describe what I saw.”

According to SpaceWeather.com, “energetic particles poured through a crack in Earth’s magnetosphere, sparking strong G3-class geomagnetic storms and bright auroras” after hitting the Earth’s magnetic field Friday.

The Northern Lights were visible across much of the northern part of the country with sightings from Washington state to Maine.

