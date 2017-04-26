Northern Idaho man pleads guilty to robbing a bank using a hatchet

A northern Idaho man pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing a Hayden, Idaho bank with a hatchet in December 2016.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Wednesday morning that Charles Ray Bartkowiak pleaded guilty to Bank Robbery on Tuesday.

According to the plea agreement, Bartkowkiak admitted that on November 28, 2016, he entered the Bank CdA in Hayden, Idaho and placed a hatchet on the counter of the teller window. He demanded all the teller’s cash and left with $6,366 in U.S. currency. Bartkowiak was identified from video surveillance and law enforcement found some of the money and the hatchet in his car. He admitted to the crime and was arrested.

The charge of Bank Robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000.00, and up to 3 years of supervised release.

Sentencing is set for July 26, 2017, before U.S. District Judge Edward J. Lodge at the federal courthouse in Coeur d’Alene.

