North Las Vegas cops release video of fatal shooting of 11-year-old; 2 arrested

Two North Las Vegas suspects tied to the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl inside her home have been arrested, police said during a Thursday press conference.

The two suspects – a 16-year-old, and Jarquan Tiffith, 20 – were among five men involved in the fatal shooting of Angelina Erives, Las Vegas’ Fox 5 reported, citing police.

The teen and Tiffith were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges related to the Nov. 1 shooting.

Surveillance footage released by police showed three suspects exiting a Nissan Altima in a suburban neighborhood. Two additional suspects remained in the driver and passenger seat.

The three suspects emptied rounds into a house before running back to the car. The 11-year-old girl was killed amid the gunfire while she sat in the family kitchen. Police said last week that the gunmen had opened fire on the wrong house.

A neighbor fatally shot one the 17-year-old suspects, police said.

Police identified and arrested another suspect, also 17. Police have reportedly identified the fifth suspect who remains at large. His identity was not released so as to not compromise the investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information on the remaining suspect to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.