North Korean UN official claims he was blackmailed in US; received letter, alcohol, marked pictures: report

A senior North Korean diplomat is claiming to have been blackmailed while staying in New York earlier this year after an “unidentified man” allegedly dropped off a package containing bottles of alcohol and marked pictures of parking garage he frequented at his residence, a U.N. report revealed this week.

During a June meeting of the Committee on Relations, a North Korean representative raised the issue of the security of its members in host countries after a senior official with “ambassadorial rank” felt threatened during an April stay in New York.

The summary report stated that on the evening of April 29, an “unidentified man” dropped off a package at the diplomat’s building before rushing off.

“The package had contained a blackmail letter, two small bottles allegedly containing alcohol, and three pictures of a parking garage used by the senior official, which was marked with an X in chalk,” the report said.

The report went on to say the letter sent to the North Korean official allegedly demanded that he “cooperate with certain organization through a secret contact” and that failing to do so would threaten his “personal security.”

The diplomat reported the incident to police and had several subsequent meetings with them. However, North Korea alleged during the June meeting that, to-date, they had not received any further information regarding the incident.

“He stated that it was his delegation’s firm belief that it was the obligation of the United States, as the host country, to ensure the personal safety of all staff of all missions to the United Nations.”

The U.S. made a commitment to investigate the matter and provide an update, although officials did not provide a timeframe, the report said.