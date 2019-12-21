North Korea warns US could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism

North Korea took aim at the United States on Saturday, declaring Washington would “pay dearly” for criticizing the country’s human rights record, according to state news agency KCNA.

The warning was issued three days after the United Nations General Assembly condemned North Korea’s “longstanding and ongoing” human rights violations during an annual resolution sponsored by dozens of countries throughout the globe. The Dec. 18 condemnation had been rejected by Pyongyang’s U.N. envoy.

KCNA’s statement was attributed to a foreign ministry spokesperson, who warned that if the US continued to take issue with the human rights problems of the North Korean government, they would “pay dearly,” according to Reuters.

The outlet reported it was the first statement by the North Korean Foreign ministry since Stephen Biegun, the US special envoy for North Korea, publically urged Pyongyang to return to peace talks. It follows an increase in tension over newly conducted weapons tests and words from President Trump — who tweeted on Dec. 8 that “[Kim Jong Un] does not want to void his special relationship with the president of the United States.”

North Korea issued a similar warning towards the United Nations Security Council earlier in December, where the country said any discussion of its human rights situation would be taken as a “serious provocation” and they would “respond strongly to the last,” according to Al Jazeera.

On Friday, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he remained hopeful both nations could restart diplomacy before the year-end deadline for nuclear talks is reached, while a senior White House official said earlier this month the door remains open for talks — unless the country decides to test a fully operational intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

“We have, and will remain, always open to dialogue with the DPRK — the door is open for talks and we are ready to be very flexible in finding an agreement that works for all sides,” explained one senior White House official. “But if North Korea does decide to test a fully operational ICBM in some sort of effort to test our resolve they won’t like our reaction — and we will respond.”

North Korea has continued to imply all future talks will be put on the back burner until the US drops its “hostile policy,” according to Reuters.