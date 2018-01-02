North Korea to reopen cross-border communication with South Korea, Seoul says

North Korea announced Wednesday that it will reopen cross-border communications with South Korea in a sign of easing animosity between the rival nations, Seoul said.

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un ordered the border hotline to be reopened for talks later Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing North Korean state media.

South Korea proposed high-level talks with Pyongyang on Tuesday to strategize ways to cooperate during the upcoming Winter Olympics, the olive branch coming after Kim expressed desire to send his own athletes to the games — which the South’s sports minister said could usher in peace and prosperity on the peninsula after a year of nuclear war threats.

July 27, 2017: North Korean soldiers watch the south side as the United Nations Command officials visit after a commemorative ceremony for the 64th anniversary of the Korean armistice at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas.  (Reuters)

South Korea’s unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon, during a nationally televised news conference, suggested the two rival countries meet on Jan. 9 at the shared border village of Panmunjom to discuss Olympic cooperation and how to improve overall ties.

