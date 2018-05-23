North Korea threatens to back away from summit with US, reportedly calls Pence 'political dummy'

North Korea on Thursday reportedly threatened to back away from the upcoming summit between Kim Jong Un and President Trump if the U.S. doesn’t stop committing “unlawful and outrageous acts.”

“Whether the will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States,” the nation’s vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, said of the June 12 summit in Singapore, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

Choe reportedly said she’d suggest to Kim reconsidering the summit in the event “the U.S. offends against our goodwill and clings to unlawful and outrageous acts.”

Choe, director of the U.S. affairs department in North Korea’s foreign ministry, also reportedly referred to Vice President Pence as “a political dummy.”

“As a person involved in the U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the U.S. vice president,” Choe said in a statement released by state media, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Her statement seemingly came as a response to Pence’s comments on Fox News’ “The Story” on Monday, in which the vice president suggested North Korea planned the summit.

The threat came after Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

Trump said Tuesday “there’s a very substantial chance” his meeting with Kim won’t happen as planned, telling reporters that Kim had not met unspecified “conditions” for the summit.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was “very hopeful” the summit would proceed, but said that whether the meeting takes place is “ultimately up to Chairman Kim.”

If the summit between the U.S. and North Korea happens, it will be the first between leaders of the two countries during more than six decades of hostility.

The North unexpectedly pulled out of planned peace talks with South Korea last week, objecting to U.S.-South Korean military exercises, and also threatened to abandon the planned Trump-Kim meeting, accusing the U.S. of a “one-sided demand” that it give up its nuclear weapons.

“Whatever it is,” Trump said, “we will know next week about Singapore and if we go I think it will be a great thing for North Korea.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.