North Korea sends former top spy to US in bid to revive summit

North Korea is sending its former spymaster to America in hopes of jump-starting the potential summit with President Trump, according to a report Tuesday.

Gen. Kim Yong-chol, former head of his nation’s spy agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, landed in Beijing on Tuesday and then revealed plans to go to Washington D.C. in the latest bid to reschedule the cancelled June 12 North Korea-US summit in Singapore, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kim will fly to New York City via Air China on Wednesday before heading to Washington, Yonhap said

Kim is well-known in North Korea and represented his nation at this year’s winter Olympics in South Korea — a key moment in the thawing North-South relationship.

