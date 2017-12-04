North Korea says US-South Korea war games intensifies nuclear war threat

It’s being called a five-day show of power.

The U.S. on Monday kicked off one of the largest live fire military drills ever held in South Korea, called Vigilant Ace. It was highlighted by more than 230 aircraft – including an unusually large number of the latest-generation stealth fighters, six F-22’s and 18 F-35s.

In Washington D.C., the Trump administration warned the U.S. would go against North Korea alone – if other nations don’t step up.

“If necessary, the president and the U.S. will have to take care of it, because he has said he’s not going to allow this murderous rogue regime to threaten the U.S., National Security Advisor HR McMaster told Fox News Sunday.

NATO: NORTH KOREA WAR WOULD BE CATASTROPHIC

But the Hermit Kingdom continues to deliver threats. On Sunday, North Korea called President Trump insane, adding that the latest military drills show the U.S. was begging for nuclear war.

“Ceaseless large-scale war games [by the US and South Korea],” North Korea state media said, “… [is] creating a situation that a nuclear war may break out any moment.”

China is also calling on the U.S. to stop the drills, saying they won’t bring North Korea back to the bargaining table.

The U.S. says these military drills, which involve a staggering 12,000 U.S. Service members, were planned in advance – but the timing is certainly appropriate.

FLIGHT CREW WITNESSED NORTH KOREAN NUCLEAR MISSILE TEST, AIRLINE SAYS

This past weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said it is time for U.S. military families in South Korea to leave because, in his words, conflict with North Korea could be imminent.

“We’re getting close to a military conflict because North Korea’s marching toward marrying up the technology of an ICBM with a nuclear weapon on top that cannot only get to America but deliver the weapon,” Graham told CBS News. “We’re running out of time.”