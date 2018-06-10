North Korea plane presumably carrying Kim lands in Singapore

A plane presumably carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Singapore ahead of Kim’s summit Tuesday with President Donald Trump.

The jet landed at the airport Sunday afternoon amid huge security precautions on the city-state island.

Kim is set to meet Tuesday with Trump in what’s shaping up to be one of the most unusual summits in modern history.

Despite the initial high stakes of a meeting meant to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons, the talks have been portrayed by Trump in recent days more as a get-to-know-each-other meeting. He has also raised the possibility of further summits.