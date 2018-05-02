North Korea moves 3 detained Americans to hotel, reports say; Trump says 'Stay tuned!'

Three Americans who have been detained in North Korea reportedly have been relocated ahead of the upcoming planned summit between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump on Wednesday night tweeted that “the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!”

Korean-Americans Kim Hak Song, Kim Dong Chul and Tony Kim were moved in early April from a labor camp to a hotel near Pyongyang, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported, citing an activist. The move reportedly came following direction from top authorities.

MILES FROM WINTER OLYMPICS, THREE AMERICANS REMAIN DETAINED IN NORTH KOREA

Tony Kim, also known as Kim Sang Duk, 59, was a teacher at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology when detained by North Korean authorities at Pyongyang International Airport on April 22, 2017.

A month later, he was allegedly accused of “committing criminal acts of hostility aimed to overturn [North Korea.]”

Kim Hak Song, 55, also worked at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology before his detention on May 6, 2017. He was detained on suspicion of committing “hostile acts” against the country’s government.

Kim Dong Chul, 64, was arrested in October 2015 and is now serving a 10-year term with hard labor for alleged espionage.

It’s been reported that Chul was a pastor, and in his public “confession,” Kim said he was a spy for the South Korea intelligence service and was trying to spread Christianity among North Koreans.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim are expected to meet by the end of May or early June. Trump earlier this week said he may favor meeting on the Demilitarized Zone, but said meeting in Singapore was also being considered.

Fox News’ Caleb Parke and The Associated Press contributed to this report.