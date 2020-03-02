North Korea launches unknown projectile, Seoul says

North Korea launched at least one unidentified projectile on Monday, just days after its leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery drill aimed at testing the combat readiness of some of its units.

The Associated Press reported that it was not immediately clear how far the unknown projectile flew. The launch would be the first of its kind in 2020. Kim announced late last year that he was no longer obligated to comply with a self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The rogue leader gave no clear indication that a resumption of such tests was impending. He also appeared to leave the door open for eventual negotiations with the U.S.

There were unconfirmed reports that Pyongyang fired a second projectile.

