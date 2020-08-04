North Korea has likely developed mini nukes to fit into warheads of ballistic missiles: report

North Korea has likely developed a mini nuclear device that could fit into the warheads of its ballistic missile, a new United Nations report suggests.

Several unidentified countries believe Pyongyang’s past six nuclear tests have helped it to develop the capacity, according to the confidential report submitted Monday to the U.N. Security Council‘s North Korea sanctions committee and that was also seen by Reuters.

NORTH KOREA ACCUSED OF BREACHING UN SANCTIONS TO BEEF UP NUCLEAR AND BALLISTIC MISSILE PROGRAMS

The report accuses North Korea of continuing its nuclear ambitions despite the country not having conducted a nuclear test since September 2017.

“The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is continuing its nuclear program, including the production of highly enriched uranium and construction of an experimental light water reactor,” the report reads. “A Member State assessed that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is continuing production of nuclear weapons.”

The report also said one country assessed that North Korea “may seek to further develop miniaturization in order to allow incorporation of technological improvements such as penetration aid packages or, potentially, to develop multiple warhead systems.”

INSIDE ‘OFFICE 39’: NORTH KOREA’S ILLICIT GLOBAL SMUGGLING NETWORK

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said there would be no more war as the country’s nuclear weapons guarantee its safety and future despite unabated outside pressure and military threats — a comment not a lot of people in the international community believed.

North Korea has been subjected to U.N. sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The U.N. Security Council has worked to strengthen sanctions in a bid to cut off funding for those programs.

President Trump and Kim have met on three separate occasions since 2018 but have not made any progress on the U.S. calls for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and North Korea’s demands for an end to sanctions.

In May 2018, North Korea claimed it blew up tunnels at its main nuclear test site, Punggye-ri, which the country claimed was proof it was ending its nuclear testing. However, the country refused to allow experts to witness the dismantlement of the site.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Reuters, one country claimed North Korea could rebuild and reinstall the infrastructure needed to support a nuclear test within three months.