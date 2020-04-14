North Korea has fired suspected cruise missiles, South Korea says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Despite a possible coronavirus outbreak in North Korea, the country has reportedly fired several cruise missiles off its east coast on Tuesday.

The projectiles were presumed to be cruise missiles and were fired from the North’s eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday, according to a statement by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

North Korea has carried out short-range missile and weapons tests in recent weeks amid stalled nuclear talks with the U.S. Most of the weapons tested, however, were ballistic missiles or long-range artillery shells.

The use of cruise missiles is unusual considering the country reportedly possesses just known versions of the projectile purposed for anti-ship operations, according to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.

The statement added that South Korea’s military was monitoring possible additional launches by North Korea. It gave no further details, as to how many projectiles were launched and what type they were.

