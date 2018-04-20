North Korea announces end to missile testing as Trump cites 'big progress'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced Friday that his country will be suspending missile testing and closing a nuclear test site, several reports said.

“From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,” the Korean Central News Agency said, according to Yonhap News. “The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test.”

The announcement comes amid preparations for a meeting later this year between President Trump and the North Korean dictator. During the summit, Trump said he expected to talk with Kim about denuclearizing the hermit kingdom.

“We will not repeat the mistakes of previous administrations [and] our campaign of maximum pressure will continue until North Korea denuclearizes,” Trump said.

Trump tweeted on the North Korean announcement, “North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site.”

“This is a very good news for North Korea and the World – big progress! Look forward to our Summit,” he continued.

It was also revealed that over Easter weekend, CIA Director and current Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo met with Kim to lay the groundwork for the prospective meeting with Trump, which could occur by early June, the president said.

However, Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he would walk away from talks with Kim if he thought they were “not going to be fruitful.”

“I hope to have a very successful meeting, Trump said during a joint news conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “If we don’t think it’s going to be successful, we won’t have it. If I think it’s a meeting that is not going to be fruitful, we’re not going to go. If the meeting when I’m there is not fruitful, I will respsectfully leave the meeting.”

