North Highway 89 pathway to reopen after flooding

The National Elk Refuge and Jackson Hole Community Pathways announced a tentative reopening date of Thursday, June 22 for the North Highway 89 Pathway north of Jackson.

The pathway was closed after recent flooding affected a portion of the trail.

US Fish & Wildlife Service said despite nearly two weeks of being submerged in muddy water, damage to the pathway appears to be minimal. However, subsequent flooding may still occur with more warm temperatures in the current forecast.

The nearby Gros Ventre/Kelly Road located along and near the Gros Ventre River in Grand Teton National Park was also affected by the high water, resulting in significant erosion near the road.

]]>