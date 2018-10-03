Facebook
Twitter
Google+
YouTube
Home
Shows
Podcasts
Regional News
Local Events
Contact
Station Information
Feedback
Jobs
Internships
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertise on KID
Latest News
[ October 3, 2018 ]
Ari Fleischer finds media's Kavanaugh coverage lacking: ‘They want the Republicans to lose’
Politics
[ October 3, 2018 ]
South Carolina shooting injures 3 deputies, 2 officers, report says
National News
[ October 3, 2018 ]
South Carolina shooting injures 3 deputies, 2 officers, reports say
National News
[ October 3, 2018 ]
Missouri poll document 10/3
Politics
[ October 3, 2018 ]
North Dakota poll document 10/3
Politics
[ October 3, 2018 ]
Fox News Poll: Republicans make gains in top Senate races
Politics
[ October 3, 2018 ]
Holocaust survivor who became US Army major general has died
National News
[ October 3, 2018 ]
North Korean hackers accused of stealing millions from global banks
World News
[ October 3, 2018 ]
Georgia mom snuck alcohol into movie theater via son's sippy cup: report
National News
[ October 3, 2018 ]
FBI report on Kavanaugh could arrive today
Politics
Home
Politics
North Dakota poll document 10/3
North Dakota poll document 10/3
October 3, 2018
KID News
Politics
Previous
Fox News Poll: Republicans make gains in top Senate races
Next
Missouri poll document 10/3
Rich Broadcasting © 2017
EEO
Outreach Application
Contest Rules
Privacy Policy
Public File KID-AM
KIDJ-FM
KIDG-FM