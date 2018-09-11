North Carolina's wild horses know how to survive hurricane

North Carolina’s famous wild horses may live along some of the state’s most vulnerable coastline, but wildlife experts say the Outer Banks horses will instinctively know what to do when Hurricane Florence hits.

Sue Stuska is a wildlife biologist based at Cape Lookout National Seashore. She says the horses will find higher ground on sand dunes during flooding and head for shrub thickets and the forest during high winds.

Horse deaths during storms are not unheard of, however.

John Taggart is an associate professor emeritus who teaches environmental science at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He says five wild horses drowned after they were swept off the Rachel Carson Reserve near Beaufort, North Carolina, during Hurricane Isabel in 2003.

But Taggart says that kind of loss is unusual during storms.