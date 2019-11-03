North Carolina teacher suspended after allegedly segregating students based on political, religious beliefs

A North Carolina teacher was suspended after she allegedly segregated students — based on their religious and political beliefs.

Julia Lopp, a Spanish teacher at South Johnson High School in Four Oaks, around 40 miles northeast of Fayetteville, was suspended with pay as Johnston County Public Schools investigates.

Lopp is accused of splitting up students based on certain beliefs, like whether they supported abortion or not, WNCN-TV reported.

Superintendent Jim Causby called the incident “unfortunate,” and said he wishes it hadn’t happened.

“It is never appropriate for a teacher to segregate students based on religious, political or personal beliefs,” Causby said. “In fact, it is not appropriate for a teacher to even ask a student what their beliefs are. Our school system takes very seriously the rights of students in these areas and students should never be instructed to not share classroom activities with their parents.”

Causby said the district’s human resources department is investigating, and Lopp “is currently suspended with pay while the investigation takes place.” The superintendent added that once the investigation is done, he will “review the findings and determine what final decisions need to be made.”

Lopp, according to the news station, was hired as a substitute teacher with the school district on Aug. 12 and on Aug. 26 was hired as a Spanish teacher at the high school.