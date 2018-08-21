North Carolina teacher reportedly suspended after pole-dancing video surfaces

A North Carolina teacher was reportedly suspended after a video surfaced of working her part-time job as a pole dance instructor.

Kandice Mason told ABC 11 that she posted a video of her dancing to her private Facebook page, which she said was somehow leaked to the Hoke County Public Schools.

“I’ve worked so hard to try and make sure I can provide for my daughters and our livelihood to have it jeopardized just for doing something that I’m passionate about,” said Mason.

Mason said the school suspended her for violating a policy in which employees are to act as role models and “are responsible for their public conduct … even when they are not performing their job duties as employees of the school system.”

The school district provided a statement to the station saying Mason was “suspended with pay pending an investigation,” but did not disclose any further details.

Mason, a single mom of two who holds several degrees, said she uses pole dancing as a way to stay in shape and a form of self-expression.

“I’ve never felt ashamed of pole dancing. It’s just an art for me. I just don’t see it as negative,” Mason said.

Mason’s fate could be determined by the Hoke County School Board, the station reported.