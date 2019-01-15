North Carolina state trooper shot in face, prompting manhunt for suspect: police

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was shot in the face while conducting a routine traffic stop Monday night, prompting an hours-long interagency manhunt that led to the arrest of the alleged gunman and two other suspects, WRAL reported.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office identified the first suspect as 36-year-old John David Jones, whom they called “armed and dangerous” during the manhunt. Authorities located Jones in a wooded area shortly after midnight and arrested him, CBS 17 reported.

Two other suspects — William Allen Boswell, 40, and Bryan Jeffrey Mullins — were arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities identified the injured state trooper as Daniel Harrell, a 5-year veteran of the force, The News & Observer reported. Authorities told WRAL Harrell’s injuries are “serious” but “not considered to be life-threatening.”

Jones has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and assault on a law enforcement officer, the report said.