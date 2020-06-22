North Carolina shooting: 2 dead, 7 wounded at block party

Two people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting in North Carolina’s largest city, police said, while five others were hit by vehicles afterward.

The shooting happened around midnight at an “impromptu block party” that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday.

Police responding to a call about a pedestrian hit found hundreds of people in the streets, Jennings said. After emergency services arrived, several shots were fired, scattering the crowd.

NORTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR ORDERS CONFEDERATE STATUES REMOVED FROM STATE CAPITAL, CITES PUBLIC SAFETY

The five people were hit by vehicles while running away, Jennings said.

Jennings said there was evidence of multiple shooters, but no one was in custody as of Monday morning.

The shooting took place on Beatties Ford Road in northern Charlotte, police said.

BOY, 16, SURVIVES TERRIFYING SHARK ATTACK IN NORTH CAROLINA WITH HELP FROM DAD

Further details weren’t immediately available. Calls, a direct message, and an email from The Associated Press to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police weren’t immediately returned.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Juneteenth, for which celebrations started Friday, commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free 155 years ago.