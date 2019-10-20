North Carolina parent 'extremely lucky' after utility pole smashes through car window

A family in North Carolina turned out to be “extremely lucky” after a utility pole smashed through their vehicle, just moments after a parent dropped their child off at school.

No one was hurt in the incident in Thomasville, a city roughly 70 miles northeast of Charlotte, which happened before 9 a.m. on Friday, according to authorities.

Local police tweeted that a parent had just dropped their child off when, suddenly, they crashed into a utility pole. The pole ended up smash through the back rear window.

At least 241 people in the area were without power after the accident, WGHP reported.