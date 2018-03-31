North Carolina officer shoots, kills man during traffic stop

Authorities say a North Carolina police officer has shot and killed a passenger after a traffic stop led to a physical struggle.

A Winston-Salem Police Department news release says Officer D.E. McGuire was patrolling late Friday when he stopped a car containing two men and a woman.

Police say 60-year-old passenger Edward Van McCrae was in the rear seat and began making suspicious movements.

McGuire told McCrae to stop reaching for concealed areas of the vehicle, but McCrae continued, according to the news release.

Authorities say the officer physically struggled with McCrae after he was removed from the vehicle, and the officer saw a handgun. McGuire shot and killed the man when he refused commands not to reach for the gun, according to the release. McGuire and McCrae’s race weren’t immediately disclosed.