North Carolina kids leave heartwarming note on deputy dad's patrol car

There is no love like family, and that love means so much to the men and women in blue.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina reported a “sweet note was left on the patrol car of one of our deputies by his children.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The note reads, “I love you Dad. Be safe.” Two hearts were drawn on the note, as well.

The sheriff’s office noted in a post on Facebook: “The loving support of our families and community sustains us each and every day!”