North Carolina incest father told mother he killed daughter-wife and their child in shocking 911 call

The North Carolina incest dad, whose Thursday murder spree took the lives of the biological daughter he married and the infant child he fathered with the girl, reportedly explained his possible motive to his own mother in a stunning phone call moments before he turned the gun on himself.

In a 911 call obtained by WNCN in Raleigh, Steven Pladl’s mother — who attended the lakeside “wedding” between her son and his daughter-turned-wife — said Steven admitted to killing 20-year-old Katie Pladl and the couple’s 7-month-old son, Bennett. Pladl’s mother had been taking care of the boy since his parents were busted earlier this year for the illegal relationship.

“Oh God, he told me to call the police and I shouldn’t go over there,” a caller identified as Steven’s mother told the dispatcher.

She added: “He killed his baby and [the baby is] in the house…His wife broke up with him over the phone yesterday…I can’t even believe this is happening.”

Steven Pladl, 42, was found dead Thursday in his vehicle in Dover, N.Y., several miles from the New Milford, Conn., murder scene where Katie and her adoptive father were discovered dead, officials said.

The child was found dead inside Pladl’s home in Knightdale, N.C., the same day.

Steven and Katie were arrested Jan. 27 and charged with adultery and contributing to delinquency. The arrests came after the couple reportedly got married. The baby boy was born in September.

Following their January arrest, Steven was let go on a $1 million bond — but his daughter remained at the Wake County Detention Center until late February, when she posted a $12,000 secured bond, the Daily Mail reported. According to the terms of her release she was prohibited from contacting Steven and was mandated to reside in New York with her adoptive parents.

Pladl and his wife, Alyssa, reportedly gave up Katie for adoption as an infant in the 1990s but they all reunited in 2016 after Katie tracked down her biological parents via social media.

Pladl and Alyssa divorced in 2017.

“There are no words to describe the sense of betrayal and disgust I’m feeling,” Alyssa told the Daily Mail in February. “I waited 18 long years to have a relationship with my daughter — and now he’s completely destroyed it.”

While the couple’s recent breakup may have spurred on Thursday’s murders, the exact motive for the shooting is under investigation, New Milford Police Lt. Lawrence Ash said.

Fox News’ Matt Richardson contributed to this report.