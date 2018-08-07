North Carolina boy robbed at gunpoint while selling lemonade gets lawn mower

A North Carolina boy, who was robbed at gunpoint while manning his lemonade stand, will finally get the lawn mower he was saving for.

Lowe’s donated a new riding lawn mower to the 9-year-old boy after the company heard about the child’s scary ordeal that happened over the weekend. The boy was at his lemonade stand at a roundabout in St. John’s Forest development when a teenager wearing a camouflage hat walked up, pointed a gun at the child’s stomach and demanded he hand over the money he’d earned, Union County police said.

The armed robber made off with $17, the money the boy planned to use to buy a lawn mower for his other side job, the boy’s father Philip Smith told FOX46.

NORTH CAROLINA BOY, 9, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT WHILE SELLING LEMONADE, COPS SAY

Smith also told the station the residents in the neighborhood have also been helping out by buying cups of lemonade by the hundreds on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the child was robbed.

“It feels great that the neighborhood came out. They have given him money, support. They gave him notes of encouragement they gave him letters. It’s just great they came out in support of him,” Smith said.

Authorities are still hunting for the teenage robber and asking neighbors for surveillance video that may have captured the incident. Investigators also discovered a camouflage hat, metal tin and a black BB gun in a wooded area near the scene of the crime.

“I think people are capable of a lot of things, but not robbing a child at a lemonade stand, that takes it to a new level,” said Union County Sheriff’s Office chief communications officer Tony Underwood.