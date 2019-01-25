North Carolina boy, 3, found alive in freezing temperatures after tip

A tip led professional search and rescue crews to a missing North Carolina boy, 3, who was found Thursday evening tangled in shrubs with freezing temperatures.

Casey Hathaway was found in Craven County and reunited with his family. There was a massive search that began when the toddler disappeared nearly three days ago.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were utilized, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told WTVD-TV in Raleigh.

“He’s good; he’s good; he’s up and talking; he’s already asking to watch Netflix,” said Casey’s mother, Brittany Hathaway, at a news conference late Thursday night. Her son was being evaluated by doctors.

Shane Grier, an emergency medical services captain, found Hathaway when he heard the boy calling for his mother.

“We responded to a tip and found him by voice,” Grier told the station. We “disentangled him from some briars and brought him out. He was cold. He was verbal. Considering the conditions, I think he’s doing very well.”

Hathaway’s family noticed he was missing Tuesday when he didn’t come inside his grandmother’s home after playing outside with two other kids. The family spent an hour searching for him before calling the police.

Crews and hundreds of volunteers navigated rugged terrain for the better part of two days in their search for the boy. His first night away from home, temperatures in the area dipped below freezing for several hours.