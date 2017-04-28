Nordstrom kicks breast-feeding Utah mom out of bathroom

A Utah mother was recently kicked out a Nordstrom Rack bathroom after a customer complained about her breast-feeding.

The Deseret News reports Ana Davis was feeding her baby at a Nordstrom last month when an employee asked her to move into a dressing room. Davis says the employee told her the complaining customer felt uncomfortable with a nursing mother in the bathroom.

Davis’ husband reached out to the company at the local and corporate level to inform it of the incident. The store manager responded to the Davises to apologize. The store manager says employees will be better educated on breast-feeding laws in the future.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com

