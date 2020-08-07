NOAA forecasting active peak hurricane season with up to 6 major storms

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest hurricane outlook is forecasting a very active peak season.

The tropics are quiet through the weekend and so far into next week, however, the NOAA is expecting 19-25 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater) this season, of which 7-11 will become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including 3-6 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater).

This update covers the entire six-month hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30, and includes the nine named storms to date.

2020 HURRICANE SEASON HAS BROKEN RECORDS, NOAA NOW SAYS THERE MAY BE MORE STORMS THAN NAMES

And it follows an outlook released by Colorado State University Wednesday forecasting 24 named storms, 12 of which are expected to become hurricanes, and five becoming major hurricanes.

Elsewhere, a stalled front over the MidAtlantic and Southeast will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms through Sunday. Locally heavy rain will be possible with 1-2 inches, and with the recent heavy rain from Isaias with saturated ground, flash flooding will be possible.

A cold front moving across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk of severe storms for this region through tonight.

The heat continues for the Southwest and Southern Plains with temperatures at or above 100 degrees. Gusty winds and dry weather along with the hot temperatures will enhance the fire danger through the weekend.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.