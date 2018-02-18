No survivors in Iran plane crash, airline says

A commercial airliner has crashed in southern Iran, killing all 66 people aboard, an airline spokesman told Iran state television Sunday.

Initial reports from the country’s semi-official Fars news agency said the plane crashed near the remote mountain town of Semirom, some 390 miles south of Tehran, the capital.

The report identified the Iran Aseman Airlines plane as an ATR-72. It said the plane was flying from Tehran to the southern Iranian city of Yasuj.

Under decades of international sanctions, Iran’s commercial passenger aircraft fleet has aged, with air accidents occurring regularly in recent years.

Following the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers, Iran signed deals with both Airbus and Boeing to buy scores of passenger planes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.