No mention of Bidens, Burisma while Ukraine military aid was held up, State official testifies

David Hale, the State Department’s No. 3 official, testified in a closed-door deposition that no one in the Trump administration or any “government channel” ever mentioned former Vice President Joe Biden or his son Hunter as a reason for withholding aid from Ukraine, according to a transcript of his remarks released late Monday by House Democrats in their impeachment probe.

Democrats have argued that the White House improperly pressured Ukraine to look into the Bidens and Burisma Holdings, the natural gas company where Hunter Biden held a lucrative role despite limited expertise.

However, Hale said, he saw the Bidens referenced in media reports — as well as in a speculative email from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Hale is scheduled to testify publicly Wednesday.

Yovanovitch “mentioned that Mayor [Rudy] Giuliani might have been motivated to sully Vice President Biden’s reputation by reminding the world of the issue regarding his son’s activities in Ukraine,” Hale testified, referring to President Trump’s personal attorney.

“When the whistleblower reports and all that came out of that, that’s when I first saw this,” Hale testified.

Separately, Hale recalled that representatives from key executive departments — including the Treasury Department, Office of Management and Budget, Department of Homeland Security and State Department — “endorsed the resumption of military aid” to Ukraine.

Under questioning from Democrats, Hale acknowledged that he was “out of the loop” on a variety of matters, and that Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland didn’t brief him about “discussions he was having with his Ukraine counterparts to either condition the White House meeting or the aid on these investigations.” Additionally, Hale noted that he was similarly “out of the loop” on White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s discussions with the president concerning Ukraine aid.

Also late Monday, Democrats released testimony from State Department official David Holmes, who said the conversation he overheard between Trump and Sondland during a lunch in Ukraine was so distinctive — even extraordinary — that nobody needed to refresh his memory.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Holmes told House investigators, “someone calling the president from a mobile phone at a restaurant, and then having a conversation of this level of candor, colorful language. There’s just so much about the call that was so remarkable that I remember it vividly.”

The conversation between the president and the ambassador July 26 came one day after the call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that led to the impeachment inquiry.

Holmes’ account of the conversation in Kiev was the first to include Trump personally calling about the investigations into Democrats and Joe Biden.

Holmes, who joined Sondland and others during the lunch meeting, told investigators Trump was talking so loudly he could hear the president clearly on the ambassador’s phone.

“I then heard President Trump ask, quote, ‘So he’s going to do the investigation?'” Holmes testified. “Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘He’s going to do it,’ adding that President Zelensky will, quote, ‘do anything you ask him to.'”

Holmes said he didn’t take notes of the conversation he overheard between Trump and Sondland but remembered it “vividly.”

Pressed during the interview if anyone helped him recall the details, Holmes said, “that wouldn’t have been needed, sir, because, as I said, the event itself was so distinctive that I remember it very clearly.”

Holmes, a political counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, is scheduled to testify publicly Thursday.

