'No-kill' Texas animal shelter euthanized 'multitude' of animals, under criminal investigation: report

A “no-kill” animal shelter in Texas is reportedly under criminal investigation after a “multitude of animals” brought in from a hoarder were allegedly euthanized.

Control of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter (MCAS) in Conroe, roughly 40 miles north of Houston, is now in the hands of County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, according to the Community Impact Newspaper.

“Due to the serious nature of credible information, two employees have been suspended, with pay, pending the outcome of an internal (criminal) investigation,” Noack’s office told the paper.

The sheriff’s office reportedly got involved after it was alleged that several animals dropped off at the shelter by an animal horder were euthanized, President of the Lone Star Animal Welfare League, Laura McConnell, said.

“It would be disturbing (if true) that the multitude of animals brought in from a hoarding case were not seen by the vet before euthanization or if a plea was not put out to rescues,” McConnell told the Impact in an email.

In July, the shelter wrote on Facebook it was “BEYOND FULL” after 80 pets were dropped off at the shelter and was waiving adopting fees “indefinitely.” MCAS said at that point it had “over 900 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens at the shelter.”

“MCAS is committed to saving lives and making sure each pet has the best chance at finding a love home,” the post read. “But we can’t do it without the community’s help.”

“No-kill” shelters are commonly believed to never kill any animals being cared for. However, “A typical rule of thumb is to determine whether a shelter saves more than 90% of its animals,” according to PAWS Chicago.

The shelter and the shelter’s director did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.