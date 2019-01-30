No injuries reported in accidental firearm discharge at hunter ed course

MGN Online

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says no one was hurt in an accidental discharge of a firearm during a hunter education class in Rawlins.



The incident occurred Monday evening while instructors were preparing firearms for the hands-on portion of the class being held at the Department of Corrections Training Facility.



Game and Fish says it is conducting a review of the incident and will take appropriate action when the review is complete.



Game and Fish hunter education coordinator George Oberstadt says in a statement that the primary goal of hunter education is to teach safe firearm handling to prevent hunting accidents.



He says there are stringent protocols in place for firearm handling in hunter education classrooms to ensure safety.