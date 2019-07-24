No criminal charges in Wyoming trench deaths

iStock/junial

iStock/junial

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – No criminal charges will be filed in the deaths of two men killed when a trench collapsed last year in northwest Wyoming.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Erin Weisman announced this week that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Wilson developer Jamie Mackay for the workplace deaths of Victoriano Garcia-Perez and Juan Baez-Sanchez in September 2018.

Weisman said in a letter to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Department of Workforce Services that she would be open to reevaluating the case if more evidence becomes available.

The families of Garcia Perez and Baez Sanchez are suing Mackay and his company for wrongful death. Mackay has denied he is liable and asked the court to dismiss the complaint with prejudice.