Breaking news of Al Franken sexual accusations along with more coverage of the Judge Roy Moore scandal and the fallout creating havoc on the Alabama special election.
Related Articles
NLS – Friday – 11102017
A $7.5 million verdict for an Alabama man who tripped on a pallet at Walmart while reaching for a watermelon dominates the Neal Larson show. Also the subjects of Roy Moore’s alleged sex scandal and […]
NLS – Tuesday – 11142017
The Roy Moore sex claims dominate the topics of the Neal Larson Show. Many callers weigh in on “innocence until proven guilty” and statute of limitations. http://www.richbroadcasting.com/kidpodcast/NLS/NLSPodcast11142017.mp3