INTERVIEW: US Senator Jim Risch, discussing forest management to avoid catastrophic wildfires, Trump deal to raise debt ceiling and fund hurricane relief, N. Korea, and DACA. Also, discussion of the problem with our flawed and broken immigration system.
NLS – Tuesday – 01312017
Neal and Cala tackle several issues: Latest on President Trump’s executive order on immigration. The Boy Scouts of America’s decision to allow transgender boys into their only-boys program. Supreme Court pick forthcoming.
Lawmakers respond to President Trump’s executive order
WASHINGTON – Idaho lawmakers are responding to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. In a statement, U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R) wrote “During town meetings I held across my state, Idahoans affirmed that we must […]
NLS – Tuesday – 02072017
Neal and Cala discuss the future of President Trump’s court-challenged immigration order. Plus speculation over Mitt Romney’s potential run for the US Senate in Utah.