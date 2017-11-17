Neal revisits the ‘Week of Sex Scandals’ as well as examining drones and their ability to deliver door to door and big box stores dominating over mom and pop shops.
Related Articles
NLS – Thursday – 11162017
Breaking news of Al Franken sexual accusations along with more coverage of the Judge Roy Moore scandal and the fallout creating havoc on the Alabama special election. http://www.richbroadcasting.com/kidpodcast/NLS/NLSPodcast11162017.mp3
NLS – Friday – 11102017
A $7.5 million verdict for an Alabama man who tripped on a pallet at Walmart while reaching for a watermelon dominates the Neal Larson show. Also the subjects of Roy Moore’s alleged sex scandal and […]
NLS – Tuesday – 11142017
The Roy Moore sex claims dominate the topics of the Neal Larson Show. Many callers weigh in on “innocence until proven guilty” and statute of limitations. http://www.richbroadcasting.com/kidpodcast/NLS/NLSPodcast11142017.mp3