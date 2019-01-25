NLS – Friday – 01/25/2019

January 25, 2019 Sydney B. Jensen Neal Larson Show Podcast, Regional News

The Neal Larson Show hosts a special edition as Neal Larson continues to fly solo while Julie Mason takes a much needed vacation. Congressman Mike Simpson joins the program to explain his recent statements about the government shutdown and his call for compromise.

Neal also plays segments of interviews with Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin and Governor Brad Little, plus some clips from interviews with lawmakers. The FBI arrests Roger Stone amid the continued Mueller investigation, plus the government remains shutdown.