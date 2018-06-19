NLS – 06/15/2018

Neal flies solo while Julie takes a much deserved vacation. Sarah Jackson joins the program to sing “What a Wonderful World,” by Louis Armstrong for KID NewsRadio’s weekly segment, Studio Cover Session. Sydney and Neal do a reverse drawing to narrow down the list of qualifiers for the D.C. Giveaway courtesy of Columbus Travel.

During his monologue, Neal talks about the recent release of the IG report detailing anti-Trump sentiment and efforts to prevent his election. He points out the preventative reporting employed by many media outlets to downplay the severity of the report.